Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

The Assiniboine Park Zoo’s ‘cherished’ white bison, Blizzard, has died

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 2:17 pm
1 min read
Blizzard the white bison has been at the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg since 2006, it said in the social media post announcing his death. View image in full screen
Blizzard the white bison has been at the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg since 2006, it said in the social media post announcing his death. Instagram / The Assiniboine Park Zoo
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Blizzard the bison, a long-time resident at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo, has died.

The white bison’s death followed a diagnostic test that was trying to identify the cause behind a recent decline in his health, the zoo said in a social media post Friday.

“Sadly, Blizzard was already in fragile health and passed away during the procedure despite the very best efforts of the attending team,” it wrote.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Over the past two decades, (Blizzard) became one of the zoo’s most recognizable and cherished animals. He inspired millions of visitors with his remarkable presence.”

Blizzard’s memory will remain in the lessons he helped share. Those included educating zoo visitors on conservation, and helping people connect with nature, it said, adding that he also helped teach people about the significance of bison for some Indigenous people.

Story continues below advertisement

“With guidance from our Indigenous advisors and community, we are looking at meaningful ways for staff, visitors, and the community to honour Blizzard’s life and legacy,” the zoo said.

Those looking to express their sympathies for the loss of Blizzard can do so via the condolences book or offering bowl that will be placed at the zoo’s entrance this weekend, it continued.

The zoo thanked its staff members, past and present, who cared for Blizzard in his two-decade tenure at the conservancy site.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices