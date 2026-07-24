The Assiniboine Park Zoo’s ‘cherished’ white bison, Blizzard, has died

Blizzard the bison, a long-time resident at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo, has died.
The white bison’s death followed a diagnostic test that was trying to identify the cause behind a recent decline in his health, the zoo said in a social media post Friday.
“Sadly, Blizzard was already in fragile health and passed away during the procedure despite the very best efforts of the attending team,” it wrote.
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“Over the past two decades, (Blizzard) became one of the zoo’s most recognizable and cherished animals. He inspired millions of visitors with his remarkable presence.”
Blizzard’s memory will remain in the lessons he helped share. Those included educating zoo visitors on conservation, and helping people connect with nature, it said, adding that he also helped teach people about the significance of bison for some Indigenous people.
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“With guidance from our Indigenous advisors and community, we are looking at meaningful ways for staff, visitors, and the community to honour Blizzard’s life and legacy,” the zoo said.
Those looking to express their sympathies for the loss of Blizzard can do so via the condolences book or offering bowl that will be placed at the zoo’s entrance this weekend, it continued.
The zoo thanked its staff members, past and present, who cared for Blizzard in his two-decade tenure at the conservancy site.
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