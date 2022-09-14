Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man sought after Aug. 15 stabbings charged, police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 3:53 pm
A Winnipeg man suspected to have been involved in three stabbings has been arrested, according to police. . View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man suspected to have been involved in three stabbings has been arrested, according to police. . SDV

A Winnipeg man connected with three stabbings has been arrested, police say.

The three incidents occurred back in August in the Disreali/Princess neighbourhood.

On Aug. 15, at 12:30 p.m. a man in his 40s was reported to have been stabbed.

The man told police he was confronted by an unknown man on a bike in the 100 block of Princess Street.

Read more: Triple stabbing lands Winnipeg man behind bars

The unknown man yelled a racial slur, stabbed him in the lower body unprovoked and rode away, police said.

Police provided emergency medical care, including the application of a tourniquet, and the victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Later that same day around 3 p.m. another man in his 40s was stabbed in the abdomen by an unknown man on a bike in the 100 block of Disraeli Freeway.

The victim was also taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Then, at around 7:30 p.m., a third man also in his 40s was confronted and stabbed in the arm by an unknown male in the 2300 block of Main Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

On Monday, a 29-year-old from Winnipeg was taken into custody and charged with weapons-related offences and detained in custody.

