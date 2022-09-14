Menu

Crime

Police investigate stabbing in London, Ont., youth in custody

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 2:49 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A London, Ont., youth is in custody after a stabbing was reported near north London Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:50 p.m., emergency crews received a report that two youths were stabbed in the 1200-block of Glenora Drive.

Two men were located with apparent stab wounds and were transported to hospital.

According to police, one youth was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

