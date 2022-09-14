London, Ont. police investigate shooting in north-east end

London, Ont., police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday in the north-east end of the city.
At about 4:40 a.m., emergency crews received a report of a shooting on Flanders Row where a man was later found with apparent gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspect fled the area prior to their arrival.
Investigators said they do not believe this was a random incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
