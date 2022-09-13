London, Ont. Catholic school board shuts two schools Tuesday due to bomb threat

Send this page to someone via email

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) advised that a pair of local schools will be closed to all students and staff Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in London and St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in St. Thomas will be shut down for the time being and buses for the two schools have also been cancelled.

St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary Schools Closed September 13, 2022. Details here: https://t.co/9FF2id6Svn — London District Catholic School Board (@LDCSB) September 13, 2022

St. Thomas police and the London Police Service Explosives Disposal Unit will be searching both schools for an explosive device after a bomb threat was received early Tuesday.

“The threat was conveyed to the school board,” said Mark Adkinson, communication and public relations manager with LDCSB. “As police are requiring to do investigation at both schools, we had to make the decision early this morning to close the schools as a precaution and for practical purposes.”

Adkinson said teachers and staff will reach out to students through the Virtual Learning Environment, when “appropriate and possible.”

“It wouldn’t be like face to face online learning,” he explained. “It would be through teachers potentially directing students to, for example, read certain chapters or work or perform complete some assignments just to be prepared for the next day.”

St. Thomas police said that St. Joseph’s Catholic School will remain closed until a thorough search of the building and property has been completed.

The school board is asking the community to refrain from speculation or circulating rumours, especially those that may appear online.

“Please know the LDCSB takes any threat very seriously,” read the school board’s statement. “Safety is of paramount importance to everyone at the LDCSB.”

The Fanshawe College St. Thomas campus also announced that all in-person classes will be cancelled Tuesday due to police activity.

Fanshawe College St. Thomas Campus is closed today. In person classes are cancelled due to police activity. Check FOL as your professors will determine if an online class can delivered instead. Online classes will proceed as scheduled. https://t.co/DpxCBwO4yE — Fanshawe St. Thomas (@FanshaweStT) September 13, 2022

