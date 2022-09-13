Menu

Canada

London, Ont. Catholic school board shuts two schools Tuesday due to bomb threat

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 7:52 am
St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in St. Thomas, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in London will be closed to all staff and students on Tuesday, Sept. 13, due to a security threat. View image in full screen
St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in St. Thomas, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in London will be closed to all staff and students on Tuesday, Sept. 13, due to a security threat. Mike Stubbs / 980 CFPL

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) advised that a pair of local schools will be closed to all students and staff Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in London and St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in St. Thomas will be shut down for the time being and buses for the two schools have also been cancelled.

St. Thomas police and the London Police Service Explosives Disposal Unit will be searching both schools for an explosive device after a bomb threat was received early Tuesday.

“The threat was conveyed to the school board,” said Mark Adkinson, communication and public relations manager with LDCSB. “As police are requiring to do investigation at both schools, we had to make the decision early this morning to close the schools as a precaution and for practical purposes.”

Adkinson said teachers and staff will reach out to students through the Virtual Learning Environment, when “appropriate and possible.”

“It wouldn’t be like face to face online learning,” he explained. “It would be through teachers potentially directing students to, for example, read certain chapters or work or perform complete some assignments just to be prepared for the next day.”

Read more: Woman and young child hit by vehicle in south London, Ont. Costco parking lot: police

St. Thomas police said that St. Joseph’s Catholic School will remain closed until a thorough search of the building and property has been completed.

The school board is asking the community to refrain from speculation or circulating rumours, especially those that may appear online.

“Please know the LDCSB takes any threat very seriously,” read the school board’s statement. “Safety is of paramount importance to everyone at the LDCSB.”

The Fanshawe College St. Thomas campus also announced that all in-person classes will be cancelled Tuesday due to police activity.

More to come.

