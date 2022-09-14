‘Gutted’: Doug Ford offers condolences after York Region police officer killed in collision

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he is “gutted” after receiving news that a York Regional Police (YRP) officer was killed in a collision in Markham on Wednesday.

YRP said 38-year-old Const. Travis Gillespie was driving in the Major Mackenzie Drive East and Warden Avenue area at around 6 a.m., when the collision occurred.

In a statement, YRP said Gillespie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The news comes just two days after a Toronto police officer — Const. Andrew Hong — was shot and killed in Mississauga.

“I’m gutted by the news of the tragic death of another police officer in our province,” Ford said in a tweet. “My thoughts are with the loved ones of Constable Travis Gillespie and the entire @YRP family as they mourn the loss of their beloved colleague.”

According to the police, Gillespie was sworn in as a constable on April 29, 2020. Before joining York Regional Police, he worked as a constable for Metrolinx/GO Transit and volunteered with the Community Living and Primal MMA Academy.

In a tweet, YRP Chief Jim MacSween said Gillespie was on his way to work when the collision occurred.

“He is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues,” MacSween said. “This unexpected loss is devastating for all members of our organization.”

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, YRP Const. Maniva Armstrong said Gillespie was “very well liked” by his colleagues, peers and supervisors.

“He was a hard worker,” she said. “He’s somebody that at 38-years-old changed his career to serve and protect the members of his community.”

Armstrong said losing two members of the police community in the past few days has been “heartbreaking.”

“It just reminds all of us that at any time, whether we are in uniform or outside of our uniform that tragic events can take place in our life,” she said.

In a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday, Toronto police said it extends its “deepest sympathies” to YRP “on the loss of Police Constable Travis Gillespie.”

“It has been a devastating week for our policing family,” the statement read. “We mourn alongside our friends and colleagues for our brave officers, both taken far too soon.”

