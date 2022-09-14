B.C. RCMP to update Sea to Sky Gondola investigation on 2-year anniversary of cut cable

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been two years since dozens of gondola cars went crashing down to the ground after a cable was cut on the Sea to Sky Gondola, for the second time.

The incident shut down the popular tourist attraction for eight months.

B.C. RCMP’s major crime special projects section is holding a press conference on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., the second anniversary of the 2020 incident, to provide an update on its investigations.

On Sept. 14, 2020, Squamish RCMP said they were contacted around 4 a.m. by the security team that works at the gondola.

Security officers told police that the cable had been cut and cars had crashed into the side of the mountain.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Sea to Sky Gondola cable was also cut in 2019.

In August of 2019, the gondola’s cable was deliberately cut, an independent investigation deemed. No one was injured.

That incident also shut down the gondola for months.

Police have treated both incidents as criminal investigations, but no suspects have been named.

