Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. RCMP to update Sea to Sky Gondola investigation on 2-year anniversary of cut cable

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 11:32 am
A gondola car rests on its side on the mountain after a cable snapped overnight at the Sea to Sky Gondola causing cable cars to crash to the ground below in Squamish, B.C., on Saturday, August 10, 2019. View image in full screen
A gondola car rests on its side on the mountain after a cable snapped overnight at the Sea to Sky Gondola causing cable cars to crash to the ground below in Squamish, B.C., on Saturday, August 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

It’s been two years since dozens of gondola cars went crashing down to the ground after a cable was cut on the Sea to Sky Gondola, for the second time.

The incident shut down the popular tourist attraction for eight months.

B.C. RCMP’s major crime special projects section is holding a press conference on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., the second anniversary of the 2020 incident, to provide an update on its investigations.

Read more: Sea to Sky Gondola reopens with security ‘unheard of in industries outside of the nuclear space’

On Sept. 14, 2020, Squamish RCMP said they were contacted around 4 a.m. by the security team that works at the gondola.

Security officers told police that the cable had been cut and cars had crashed into the side of the mountain.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured in the incident.

The Sea to Sky Gondola cable was also cut in 2019.

Read more: Sea to Sky Gondola cable was deliberately cut again, regulator confirms

In August of 2019, the gondola’s cable was deliberately cut, an independent investigation deemed. No one was injured.

That incident also shut down the gondola for months.

Police have treated both incidents as criminal investigations, but no suspects have been named.

Click to play video: 'Sea to Sky Gondola rides again' Sea to Sky Gondola rides again

More to come…

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagVandalism tagBC RCMP tagSea to Sky tagSea-to-Sky Gondola tagBC gondola taggondola cut tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers