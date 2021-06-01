Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 1 2021 9:31pm
02:11

Sea to Sky Gondola reopening

The Sea to Sky Gondola is reopening, after making repairs from a second case of catastrophic vandalism. As Emad Agahi reports, the owners say safety and security will be their top priority.

