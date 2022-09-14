Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge, Ont. man seriously injured after crash in Guelph: police say

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 11:39 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 51-year-old man was seriously injured and first taken to Guelph General hospital before being transferred by air ambulance to Hamilton. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police said one man is in a Hamilton trauma centre after being involved in a collision with an SUV on Tuesday.

Police say emergency crews arrived on site just after 11 p.m. following a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries and was reportedly airlifted to Hamilton for treatment.

Trending Stories

Read more: Young driver charged after fatal crash involving motorcycle in Guelph, Ont.

The roads were closed for more than four hours as police investigated.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and there is no word on any charges at this time.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. driver involved in collision while fleeing police

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to come forward.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagMotorcycle tagSUV tagMotorcycle Collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers