Cambridge, Ont. man seriously injured after crash in Guelph: police say

Guelph police said one man is in a Hamilton trauma centre after being involved in a collision with an SUV on Tuesday.

Police say emergency crews arrived on site just after 11 p.m. following a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries and was reportedly airlifted to Hamilton for treatment.

The roads were closed for more than four hours as police investigated.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and there is no word on any charges at this time.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to come forward.