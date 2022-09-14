30 minute hovercraft service between Niagara Region, Toronto expected in Summer of 2023

Send this page to someone via email

A private Ontario transport operator promising 30-minute hovercraft service between Niagara Region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) says it expects the first trips will be made in the Summer of 2023.

Hoverlink Ontario Inc. says the transports will be able to move passengers across Lake Ontario in just a half-hour — significantly sooner than typical two- to three-hour trips made by cars and buses.

The first, and only, route will see hovercrafts travelling between Ontario Place in Toronto and Port Weller in St. Catharines, 365 days a year with up to 48 lake crossings per day.

Capacity of about 180 passengers per craft is expected, equating to potentially serving more than three million passengers per year with “low-emission” engines and virtually no “wake” or “wash” causing harm to shorelines and protection efforts along Lake Ontario.

“Hoverlink’s hovercraft service will unite families to sporting events, theatre, concerts, adult gaming and one of the natural wonders of the world in 30 minutes,” board member Michael “Pinball” Clemons said in a release.

The company says it’s in the final stages of approval with all levels of government and has engaged 300 stakeholders throughout the GTA for the last 10 years to make the project a reality.

Hovercraft technology has been in use across most regions of the world, particularly the U.K., U.S. and Canada, for decades with practical uses tied to militaries and coast guards.

The vehicles can travel across land, ice and water, in virtually all-weather conditions and temperatures.

“We cannot wait to finally provide a fast, reliable and sustainable transportation solution that connects tourists and commuters in only 30 minutes,” founder and CEO Chris Morgan said.

“There is already an incredible amount of interest in the project, and we look forward to speaking with more people in the weeks and months ahead.”

The company estimates a roundtrip will cost about $50 to $60 per person.

WI-Fi and shuttle bus service will be included in fares.

Niagara Region receives an estimated 13 million tourists per year with 92 per cent arriving in a vehicle. Toronto also gets over 27.5 million visitors annually, according to Hoverlink.

