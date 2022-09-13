Man charged by Edmonton police after reportedly following females, masturbating in car

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police arrested and charged a man after receiving several reports of a man being lewd in his vehicle.

Officers received multiple reports in recent weeks of a suspect driving a silver car with an obscured licence plate, “observing or following females while masturbating,” according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Last week, a letter was sent to parents of Laurier Heights School in west Edmonton about a disturbing incident at the beginning of the month.

The letter from the principal said two students were walking home after school on Friday, Sept. 2, when they were approached by an unfamiliar and suspicious man in a vehicle.

“This man allegedly performed an inappropriate act in front of the students before driving away. Both students made it home safely and the incident was reported to the Edmonton Police Service,” the letter said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the weeks since, Edmonton police said investigators were working to gather enough evidence to make an arrest.

That happened this past Sunday, when police said officers executed a search warrant at a home in Onoway, located about an hour west of Edmonton.

Mackenzie Murry, 31, of Onoway, has been charged with seven counts each of indecent act and breaching his probation, as well as one count of breaching a conditional sentence order.

The suspect’s vehicle has been seized and will also be subject to a search warrant, police said, adding further charges may be laid.

Read more: Edmonton police looking for man accused of exposing himself to young girl

Anyone who has more information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.