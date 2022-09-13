Menu

Canada

N.B. to observe National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswickers reflect on legacy of Queen Elizabeth II' New Brunswickers reflect on legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
Many in New Brunswick continue to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and her representative in the province is using the occasion to reflect on what she meant to New Brunswick and country. Silas Brown has more.

The province of New Brunswick said it will observe the National Day of Mourning for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19.

“This one-time provincial and national holiday is intended to honour the Queen and pay respect to her life of service to Canada and to the Commonwealth of Nations on the day of her funeral,” the province said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Read more: Canada announces a holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death. Here’s who gets it

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier in the day that Sept. 19 would be a federal holiday, and said discussions are underway with the provinces, which make their own decisions about whether to grant provincial holidays in tandem with federal ones.

According to the release, government offices and schools in New Brunswick will be closed Monday to observe the National Day of Mourning.

As well, the province said the day will be treated as any other holiday for management and non-union employees in Parts I, II and III of the provincial public service, which includes central government departments and agencies, as well as anglophone and francophone public school systems.

Read more: ‘Felt like family’: New Brunswicker reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s visits

The province said while government offices and public schools will be closed, the holiday will be optional for private sector businesses and employers.

Since it is designated a federal holiday, it will be a holiday for federal government employees, but it will not automatically apply to workers in federally regulated industries such as banks and airlines.

The release noted that members of the public can sign a book of condolences at Government House or at the legislative assembly, which will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday. People can also sign an online book of condolences.

The national holiday will coincide with the queen’s funeral in London, U.K. Sept. 19 will be a bank holiday in the U.K.

