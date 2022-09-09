‘Felt like family’: New Brunswicker reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s visits

Send this page to someone via email

For most New Brunswickers, to be able to say they’ve seen the queen once would be an accomplishment, but for Angela Donovan, it’s a feat she’s achieved three times.

Whether it be through luck of the draw or being in the right place at the right time, life brought Donovan near Queen Elizabeth II.

The first occasion came in Summerside, P.E.I., in 1973, marking the centennial of Prince Edward Island’s entry into Confederation, when the New Brunswicker was only nine years old.

“We’ve all grown up with the Queen and for her to be in Canada was pretty amazing, and for me to be able to see her, it felt special,” she said, reflecting on what was likely going through her head at the time.

The queen visited New Brunswick on five occasions: once as a princess and four times during her 70-year reign.

In 1976, Donovan, a girl guide at the time, was among those randomly selected to attend a Boy Scout Jamboree at Woolastook Provincial Park near Fredericton.

“They did a walkabout that day, and I did get to shake Prince Phillip’s hand. The queen would have been on the other side, but it was quite an honour,” Donovan recounted.

1:39 New Brunswickers reflect on legacy of Queen Elizabeth II New Brunswickers reflect on legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Her final encounter with the longest-reigning British monarch came in 1984, as a student at the University of New Brunswick. Living on the same street as the lieutenant-governor, Donovan and her roommate ventured down the road to watch the queen arrive.

“I would say they almost felt like family. I followed them throughout the years, I followed Prince Charles and Diana, and the other royal weddings and the queen’s always been there,” Donovan remarked about the Royal Family’s impact on her own life.

Admittedly, she said, opportunities to see the queen shaped her perception of the monarchy. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Donovan said her many visits to the Commonwealth aided to build a connection with the people.

“To think she did that her whole life, she never got the opportunity to retire, and I’m sure there must have been days she wanted to stay in bed, but she couldn’t.… She deserves a lot of credit.”

While Donovan, like many Canadians, is saddened by the Queen’s death, she is confident King Charles III will be a strong successor.