Crime

Health care aides charged with assault after investigation into Winnipeg care home abuse

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 2:50 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A pair of health care aides at a Sturgeon Heights personal care home are facing assault charges after an investigation into abuse of residents.

Winnipeg police said they started looking into reported abuse happening to residents in the home in June, and determined that between August of last year and January 2022, two aides used inappropriate physical actions during their daily care duties to get five elderly victims to comply.

Police said none of the victims required medical treatment.

Trending Stories

The aides were arrested Monday. A 49-year-old woman is facing three assault charges, and a 36-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assault.

Both have been released with conditions.

Click to play video: '2 Manitoba care home aides under investigation after 15 residents were allegedly abused' 2 Manitoba care home aides under investigation after 15 residents were allegedly abused
2 Manitoba care home aides under investigation after 15 residents were allegedly abused – Jun 21, 2022
