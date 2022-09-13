COVID-19: MLHU announces new location for Western Fair mass vaccination clinic

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic located at London’s Western Fair District Agriplex is packing up and relocating across the street, the Middlesex-London Health Unit announced Tuesday.

The vaccination clinic, which first opened on Dec. 23, 2020, will cease operations at the Agriplex on Sept. 29 and relocate to the Western Fair District’s main building, health unit officials said.

The clinic will reopen on Oct. 3 in the space formerly home to the Western Fair Raceway’s Simulcast area, located in the same building as Gateway Casinos London, the health unit said. As of Tuesday, the Simulcast area has been relocated to the East Annex.

More than 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been doled out in London and Middlesex since the Agriplex clinic first opened at the end of 2020, according to the health unit.

Officials with the health unit say the announcement is being made now to allow people to book appointments at the new clinic location. Those looking to book an appointment at the new site after Sept. 29 can choose “Western Fair Vaccination Clinic” on the local vaccination booking portal.

The update comes a day after the health unit announced the local rollout of Moderna’s Omicron-targeted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, those considered most vulnerable are eligible to receive the bivalent vaccine. All Ontarians 18 and older will be eligible as of Sept. 26.

“Anyone who has not had a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine must receive the monovalent Moderna Spikevax or Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine to complete their primary vaccine series before being eligible to receive a booster dose,” states a health unit media release issued Monday.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 must wait at least three months before receiving a booster dose.