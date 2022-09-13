Boo at the Zoo returns to Assiniboine Park this fall

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s zoo is about to get spooky once again, just in time for Halloween.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced Tuesday that its popular Boo at Zoo event returns to the zoo this fall, running Oct. 7-30.

The family-friendly event will include live music, treats and snacks, and activities like the “mystical midway,” “skelly dance party” and an enchanted forest.

Tickets go on sale Friday online and at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

