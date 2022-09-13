Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Boo at the Zoo returns to Assiniboine Park this fall

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 11:43 am
Boo at the Zoo is back at Assiniboine Park this fall. View image in full screen
Boo at the Zoo is back at Assiniboine Park this fall. Getty Images

Winnipeg’s zoo is about to get spooky once again, just in time for Halloween.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced Tuesday that its popular Boo at Zoo event returns to the zoo this fall, running Oct. 7-30.

Read more: Winnipeg Halloween-enthusiasts ready to provide COVID-careful trick or treating

The family-friendly event will include live music, treats and snacks, and activities like the “mystical midway,” “skelly dance party” and an enchanted forest.

Trending Stories

Tickets go on sale Friday online and at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Click to play video: 'Pumpkin patches gearing up for busy season' Pumpkin patches gearing up for busy season
Pumpkin patches gearing up for busy season – Oct 18, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halloween tagAssiniboine Park Zoo tagAssiniboine Park tagWinnipeg Zoo tagBoo at the Zoo tagwinnipeg halloween tagzoo event tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers