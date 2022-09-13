SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Fire

Wildfire smoke from B.C. spreads to Alberta as several blazes still uncontained

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2022 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Metro Vancouver air quality warning extended due to wildfire smoke' Health Matters: Metro Vancouver air quality warning extended due to wildfire smoke
The Battleship Mountain wildfire west of Fort St. John continues to burn out-of-control, threatening the District of Hudson's Hope. As Emad Agahi reports, officials are concerned about residents who aren't leaving the area, despite being ordered to evacuate.

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia, Washington and Idaho has wafted east, prompting air quality advisories from Vancouver Island into Alberta.

Environment Canada is maintaining advisories for a portion of northeast B.C. and the southern half of the province and has extended air quality statements across southern Alberta.

It warns that fine particulates contained in the smoke are likely to increase through the day.

The BlueSky Canada smoke forecast map shows little relief from murky conditions over the next 72 hours.

Wildfires contributing to the smoke include a 287-square kilometre blaze west of Hudson’s Hope that has forced more than 1,000 people from their homes in northeast B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews are working to contain the east flank of the suspected lightning-caused fire, which threatens Hudson’s Hope as well as the W.A.C. Bennett Dam, a key power generator for the province.

Fires east of Vancouver have also prompted evacuation orders and alerts west and east of Hope, as well as closure of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1. One eastbound lane has since reopened.

