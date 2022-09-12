SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec election: Federal minister says Legault dividing Quebecers on immigration

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2022 12:12 pm
Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, speaks to reporters during the Liberal summer caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B. on Monday, September 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, speaks to reporters during the Liberal summer caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B. on Monday, September 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.

Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has waded into the Quebec election campaign, saying it’s time for Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader François Legault to stop dividing Quebecers into “us and them.”

Rodriguez was responding to comments made by Legault at a campaign rally Sunday that non-French-speaking immigration to the province is a threat to “national cohesion.”

Read more: Quebec election: Legault apologizes for linking ‘violence’ and ‘extremism’ with immigration

The minister told reporters outside a federal Liberal caucus meeting in St. Andrews, N.B., today that he wonders whether Legault would have considered him and his parents threats because they spoke no French when they immigrated to Quebec from Argentina.

Rodriguez, who is the prime minister’s Quebec lieutenant, noted that his family learned French and his parents became professors at the French-language Université de Sherbrooke.

Read more: Montreal business group want parties to boost immigration targets as Quebec election looms

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, whose parents were Haitian immigrants, told reporters in Laval, Que., that Legault’s comments were “pathetic” and accused him of deliberately trying to turn people against each other.

Speaking in St-Lazare, Que., this morning, Legault said immigration benefits Quebec but the province’s capacity to accept immigrants is limited if it wants to protect the French language.

Click to play video: 'CAQ leader Francois Legault back tracks on immigration comments' CAQ leader Francois Legault back tracks on immigration comments
