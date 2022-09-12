Three people charged in relation to Britannia, Sask. emergency alert

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP said it has charged three people in connection to the emergency alert that went out on Sept. 6 for the Rural Municipality of Britannia.

RCMP in Lloydminster had received a call of shots fired on Sept. 6 around 2:45 a.m., and Maidstone RCMP received a similar call at a residence in Britannia about an hour later.

An investigation determined both incidents involved the same black newer model Ford Mustang.

Another call came shortly after that the suspects in the Mustang attempted to steal fuel in the Britannia area as well. The emergency alert went out around 7 a.m.

Multiple RCMP detachments started searching for the vehicle, and Maidstone RCMP received reports that the vehicle was spotted leaving Lloydminster, heading towards Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle with a spike belt, and later determined that the Mustang had been stolen from Paynton, Sask.

In total, five suspects were arrested that day, but two were released without charges.

Blaire Chief, 24, from Onion Lake, along with 19-year old Jessica Fox from Poundmaker Cree Nation and a 15-year-old male youth from North Battleford have each been charged with:

one count of resisting and obstructing a peace officer

one count of flight from a peace officer

one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Fox and the male youth appeared in Battleford Provincial Court on Friday. Chief will appear in Battleford Provincial Court Monday.

