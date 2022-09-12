Menu

Crime

Three people charged in relation to Britannia, Sask. emergency alert

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 11:45 am
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP issued an emergency alert on September 6 after receiving calls of shots fired in the Britannia and Lloydminster areas. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP said it has charged three people in connection to the emergency alert that went out on Sept. 6 for the Rural Municipality of Britannia.

RCMP in Lloydminster had received a call of shots fired on Sept. 6 around 2:45 a.m., and Maidstone RCMP received a similar call at a residence in Britannia about an hour later.

Read more: Dangerous persons alert for Britannia, Sask. cancelled

An investigation determined both incidents involved the same black newer model Ford Mustang.

Another call came shortly after that the suspects in the Mustang attempted to steal fuel in the Britannia area as well. The emergency alert went out around 7 a.m.

Multiple RCMP detachments started searching for the vehicle, and Maidstone RCMP received reports that the vehicle was spotted leaving Lloydminster, heading towards Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle with a spike belt, and later determined that the Mustang had been stolen from Paynton, Sask.

In total, five suspects were arrested that day, but two were released without charges.

Read more: Reports of shots-fired closes Highway 33 overnight

Blaire Chief, 24, from Onion Lake, along with 19-year old Jessica Fox from Poundmaker Cree Nation and a 15-year-old male youth from North Battleford have each been charged with:

  • one count of resisting and obstructing a peace officer
  • one count of flight from a peace officer
  • one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Fox and the male youth appeared in Battleford Provincial Court on Friday. Chief will appear in Battleford Provincial Court Monday.

Saskatchewan RCMP tagShots fired tagLloydminster tagOfficers tagProvincial Court tagEmergency alert tagBritannia tag

