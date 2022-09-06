Menu

Crime

Dangerous persons alert for Britannia, Sask. cancelled

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 4:38 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled a dangerous persons alert after finding two suspects in Onion Lake Cree Nation. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP said the dangerous persons alert that was issued early Tuesday morning for the Rural Municipality of Britannia has been cancelled.

Officers said the two men in the black Ford Mustang who prompted the alert have been found on Onion Lake Cree Nation and are in police custody.

Police said they had received reports of shots fired in Britannia, and that this was connected to a shots fired call in Lloydminster.

Read more: Emergency alert goes out after gunshots reported in Britannia, Sask.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800.

Click to play video: 'Search is now for one suspect in Saskatchewan killings after brother found dead' Search is now for one suspect in Saskatchewan killings after brother found dead
Search is now for one suspect in Saskatchewan killings after brother found dead
Police tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagShots fired tagLloydminster tagManhunt tagEmergency alert tagMaidstone RCMP tagOnion Lake Cree Nation tagShelter in Place tagBritannia tag

