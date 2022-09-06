Dangerous persons alert for Britannia, Sask. cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP said the dangerous persons alert that was issued early Tuesday morning for the Rural Municipality of Britannia has been cancelled.

Officers said the two men in the black Ford Mustang who prompted the alert have been found on Onion Lake Cree Nation and are in police custody.

Police said they had received reports of shots fired in Britannia, and that this was connected to a shots fired call in Lloydminster.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800.

