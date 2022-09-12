Ontario lieutenant governor and premier to proclaim accession of King Charles III

Ontario’s lieutenant governor and premier will proclaim the accession of King Charles III today.
Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Premier Doug Ford will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m. at the legislature, known as Queen’s Park.
A series of events have taken place there following last week’s death of the Queen.
The legislature adjourned last week and will resume Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to the Queen.
There is a book of condolences on display for the public, which Ford and Dowdeswell signed on Friday.
There is also a display at Queen’s Park honouring the longest-reigning monarch’s 70th year on the throne, marking each of her visits to the legislature.
