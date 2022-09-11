Menu

Canada

Advocacy group wants expansion of West Coast Express services

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 7:06 pm
A group of Lower Mainland community members are advocating for an expansion of services with the West Coast Express. View image in full screen
A group of Lower Mainland community members are advocating for an expansion of services with the West Coast Express. Global News

A group of citizens is calling for an expansion of TransLink’s West Coast Express service as the Lower Mainland’s population grows and gas prices rise.

The West Coast Express currently runs Monday to Friday, serving communities from Mission to Downtown Vancouver.

The advocacy group would like to see services increased to seven days a week.

Read more: Increased TransLink fares now in effect

“We just want to make better use of the current train without investments in infrastructure, and make better use of the track,” said Harvey Su, West Coast Express Expansion Association’s founder.

They would like to see a pilot program as a test run with trains running from Port Coquitlam to Vancouver or increasing service by one or two hours in the morning and evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Coquitlam’s mayor Richard Stewart said maybe a new rail line might be an answer.

“A third track would allow greater flexibility. The existing track’s priority is freight.”

Read more: B.C. government commits $2.4B to transit in Metro Vancouver

A statement from TransLink said as of Sep. 12th, an extra car will be added to each of the two busiest trains.

TransLink also said there are no current plans to further expand the service, but staff are monitoring ridership, which they say is currently at 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

