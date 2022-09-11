Advocacy group wants expansion of West Coast Express services

Send this page to someone via email

A group of citizens is calling for an expansion of TransLink’s West Coast Express service as the Lower Mainland’s population grows and gas prices rise.

The West Coast Express currently runs Monday to Friday, serving communities from Mission to Downtown Vancouver.

The advocacy group would like to see services increased to seven days a week.

“We just want to make better use of the current train without investments in infrastructure, and make better use of the track,” said Harvey Su, West Coast Express Expansion Association’s founder.

They would like to see a pilot program as a test run with trains running from Port Coquitlam to Vancouver or increasing service by one or two hours in the morning and evening.

Coquitlam’s mayor Richard Stewart said maybe a new rail line might be an answer.

“A third track would allow greater flexibility. The existing track’s priority is freight.”

A statement from TransLink said as of Sep. 12th, an extra car will be added to each of the two busiest trains.

TransLink also said there are no current plans to further expand the service, but staff are monitoring ridership, which they say is currently at 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.