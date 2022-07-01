Increased TransLink fares now in effect

Send this page to someone via email

Taking transit in Metro Vancouver costs a little bit more as of July 1.

The fare increase is lower than what the agency initially sought. Plans to hike fares by 4.1 per cent in 2020 and 4.6 per cent in 2021 were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TransLink agreed to hold fare hikes to 2.3 per cent until 2024 as part of a deal with the provincial government for $644 million in funding under the Safe Restart Agreement.

The organization said it needs to increase fares to maintain service and cover a funding shortfall in the midst of lower ridership.

While it has since rebounded somewhat, it has plateaued at about 40 per cent of last year’s average.

Under the changes, an adult one-zone conventional ticket climbs five cents from $3 to $3.05. An adult one-zone compass card trip climbs from $2.40 to $2.45. And an adult monthly pass climbs from $98 to $100.25. A concession one-zone fare climbs from $1.95 to $2, and one-zone concession monthly pass climbs from $56 to $57.30.

The proposed fare increase applies to regular and discounted fares, and is expected to generate about $4 million per year.

