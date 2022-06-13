TransLink adding bus service to Metro Vancouver summer hotspots

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink is making service changes this summer it says will make it easier to ride the bus to some of Metro Vancouver’s most popular recreation spots.

Starting June 27, the transit agency will boost the frequency of service on routes heading to Stanley Park, White Pine Beach and Buntzen Lake.

The #19 Metrotown Station/Stanley Park bus will run every five minutes during peak hours, instead of every nine to 12 minutes.

The #150 Coquitlam Central Station/White Pine Beach bus will double in frequency to every 30 minutes on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and on weekends form 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2:17 Province invests $2.4 billion in TransLink Province invests $2.4 billion in TransLink – May 27, 2022

And the #179 Coquitlam Central Station/Buntzen Lake bus will double in frequency to every 30 minutes on weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink said it is also adding service to routes serving English Bay, Queen Elizabeth Park, Vanier Park, Kitsilano Beach, Belcarra, Deep Cove and Lions Bay.

Along with the seasonal changes, TransLink says it is also adding permanent service increases to routes #323, #324 and #342 in Surrey to meet growing demand.

You can see a full list of service changes here.