Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

TransLink ridership rebounds to 70% of pre-pandemic levels

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 5:33 pm
A Skytrain crosses over the Fraser River past snow-capped mountains in the distance, in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A Skytrain crosses over the Fraser River past snow-capped mountains in the distance, in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Metro Vancouver’s transportation authority says its recovery of ridership that plummeted during the pandemic has been stronger than many other North American transit networks, but still hasn’t rebounded entirely.

A statement from TransLink says ridership across its system has rebounded to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels after reaching 59 per cent last year.

Read more: TransLink lays out new 10-year vision with focus on bus rapid transit

The 2021 transit service performance review released Wednesday says Metro Vancouver’s recovery rates exceeded those of transit systems in Toronto, Montreal, Washington, Chicago and San Francisco.

Click to play video: 'TransLink lays out its 10-year plan' TransLink lays out its 10-year plan
TransLink lays out its 10-year plan – Apr 21, 2022

It says bus ridership led the way at 62 per cent of pre-pandemic levels last year, while SkyTrain lines bounced back to between 54 and 57 per cent.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Metro Vancouver transit fares to climb 2.3% July 1

The review says the region that includes Surrey, Langley, White Rock and North Delta saw the greatest recovery, reaching 75 per cent last year.

The West Coast Express route through the Fraser Valley was at 26 per cent.

TransLink says there were 846,000 daily average boardings across its network on weekdays and a total of 224 million boardings in 2021.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagTransit tagTransLink tagBus tagSkyTrain tagTransport tagMetro Vancouver transit tagRidership tagCOVID recovery tagTransLink ridership tagtransit rebound tagtransit recovery tagtranslink ridership recovery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers