Canada

Saskatoon transit offers free bus service after Canada Day fireworks

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 3:08 pm
After the fireworks, free buses will leave from locations on either side of the river. View image in full screen
After the fireworks, free buses will leave from locations on either side of the river.

As Canada Day celebrations take place across Saskatoon, it can be difficult to navigate traffic and pedestrians.

In order to help traffic flow and celebrate Canada’s birthday, Saskatoon has implemented a free bus service after the fireworks this evening.

After the fireworks, free buses will leave from locations on either side of the river (3rd Avenue northbound/north of 19th Street and Broadway Avenue southbound/south of 12th Street).

Buses will take passengers to six central spots — Confederation Mall terminal, Centre Mall terminal, Market Mall terminal, Lawson Heights terminal, Cope terminus and Nelson / Lowe Road. A full map is available on Saskatoon Transit’s website.

During the day, Transit will be running regular holiday service until 9:00 p.m.

All Access Transit pickups and drop-offs for the event will be at the temporary stop on 2nd Ave just north of the Alt Hotel. Access Transit will extend its service hours until midnight so customers can take in the fireworks show.

However, trips must be booked in advance as normal booking procedures and subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

