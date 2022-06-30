Canada Day in Saskatoon: What’s open and what’s closed

Send this page to someone via email

Fireworks, music and vendors will be setting up shop in Saskatoon tomorrow for Canada Day, but many civic services will be shut down for the day.

City hall and libraries will be closed, with city hall reopening on Monday.

A full list of roadway detours and closures can be found on the city’s website as well.

Pools and leisure centres (except for the Cosmo Civic Centre and Terry Fox Track) will be open, with full schedules on Saskatoon’s leisure online tab.

Golf courses will be running regular hours, and the Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Remai Modern will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Several events taking place throughout the day will revolve around reconciliation, like local knowledge keepers sharing Indigenous stories and giving a history of residential schools, and a bannock tasting.

There will be a number of attractions at the River Landing Amphitheatre Stage, starting at 12 p.m. and running until 10:30 p.m., when a fireworks show takes place.

The same goes for Nasser Plaza, where events start at 11 a.m. and end at 11 p.m.

Vendors will be filling up Traffic Bridge, as well as Spadina Crescent East, and a free concert will be held in Victoria Park, running from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Tenille Arts performing on stage.

Free bus service will be available after the fireworks from 3rd Avenue northbound / north of 19th Street (west of Broadway Bridge) and Broadway Avenue southbound / south of 12th Street (east of Broadway Bridge) to take passengers to six central spots — Confederation Mall terminal, Centre Mall terminal, Market Mall terminal, Lawson Heights terminal, Cope terminus and Nelson / Lowe Road — with a full map available on Saskatoon Transit’s website.

