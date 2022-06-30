Canada Day events in Regina packed with family fun activities

After a two-year wait, Canada Day celebrations resume with a fun-filled day throughout Regina on July 1. The main event will be held at Wascana Park with entertainment, food and fireworks to bring families together.

Wascana Park

Kicking the day off at the main stage on the legislature lawn, the planning committee will be hosting a free pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. while quantities last.

At noon, opening ceremonies will begin with various performers such as Kriss the Sky, Crosby Harle Band and Nick Glider leading into the evening. There will be a Regina Public Library Family Fun Zone located on the east side of the legislative building where families can enjoy a magic show, powwow dancers and drummers, storytelling, hoop dancing and Salsa Colada, among other activities.

Tons of food vendors from Campfire Grill, Gravy Train, Moose Jaw Donuts, Queen City Footlong and others will be set up in the parking lot of the legislature. There will be a section of crafters located on the north side of the legislature lawn that will include Beauty Plus Brow and face painting.

Story continues below advertisement

From 1 to 4 p.m., there will be the Western Canada’s Strongest Man competition, where athletes will fight for the title of Western Canada’s Strongest Man. This is also at the west entrance parking lot in Wascana Park.

Buffalo Meadows Park

There will be a Buffalo Day Festival and Powwow held at 1400 Block Athol St. starting at 6 a.m. with a pipe ceremony. The event will include storytelling and performances by musicians such as Hazel Dixon and Erroll Kinistino.

A community buffalo feast will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with grand entry starting at noon. Throughout the afternoon, there will be powwow dances from tiny tots to adult categories in jingle, traditional, fancy and chicken. Ending the day, there will be a reveal of street mural painting at 5:15 p.m. Organizers are encouraging attendees to wear an orange T-shirt to commemorate those who attended Indian residential schools.

Government House

In a different part of the city, a multicultural celebration will occur at Government House from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be performances such as Chinese Lion Dancers, powwow dancers, Karrnnel Sawitsky Band, Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet and Pelican Narrows Jiggers. There will be tons of activities from the KAOS Dogsports, Rapunzel-Spiderman-Tiana and the Saskatchewan Science Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Depot Sunset Ceremony

This year’s Canada Day will see the first Sunset Ceremony taking place at the RCMP Heritage Centre. The ceremony will include a foot-drill display performed by cadets wearing scarlet tunics, historic rifle and cannon firings, and the ceremonial lowering of the Canadian flag at sunset. There are also special guests lined up to highlight different policing units and celebrate culture in the community. Gates and activities open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:45 p.m., free of charge. Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring a blanket or lawn chairs as seating will not be provided.

Cowessess Gas & Grocery II

For Customer Appreciation Day, Cowessess First Nation will have activities at their urban gas station starting at 5 p.m. where everyone is welcome. There will be bouncy houses, face painting, music, entertainment, burgers and hot dogs along with fireworks at dusk. Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring a chair and dress warmly. The Cowessess Gas and Grocery II is located four kilometres east of Regina on Arcola Avenue.

4:27 Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon