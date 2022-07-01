ParkArt returns to Moose Jaw on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

The Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery’s largest and longest-running annual fundraiser is returning Friday as they celebrate Canada Day.

ParkArt will be held at Crescent Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., marking the event’s first return since 2019.

Read more: Canada Day events in Regina packed with family fun activities

Over 40 booths of handmade artwork and crafts by artists from Moose Jaw and around western Canada will be featured.

“There is something for every taste available, from paintings to pillows, metal sculptures to jewelry, cookies to woodworking,” the Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery said in a press release.

There will also be free Crescent Park activity kits for children available throughout the day. Scavenger hunt passports can be picked up in the gift shop and there will clues scattered around the park in 10 different locations.

Story continues below advertisement

Once people have found all 10, families can claim a prize back at the gift shop.

Admission to the event is $5 or free for those 12 and under.

ParkArt is in the Northwest corner of Crescent Park, outside the Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery and the Moose Jaw Public Library. To complement the day, other Canada Day activities presented by the Moose Jaw Kinsmen will be taking place in the rest of the park.

1:03 Ottawa police make arrests as city gears up for Canada Day weekend Ottawa police make arrests as city gears up for Canada Day weekend