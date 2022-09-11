Five-hectare wildfire sparks at Stave Lake in Mission, B.C.

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a new wildfire that sparked in Mission, B.C., Saturday night.
The five-hectare wildfire is burning around 20 kilometers up the Florence Lake Forest Service Road near Stave Lake.
The Mission Fire Department is working in conjunction with wildfire crews to fight the fire.
Officials said the blaze was first reported as an abandoned campfire and is suspected to be person-caused.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Research looks at how to avoid burning up wildfire resources
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments