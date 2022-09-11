Five-hectare wildfire sparks at Stave Lake in Mission, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a new wildfire that sparked in Mission, B.C., Saturday night.

The five-hectare wildfire is burning around 20 kilometers up the Florence Lake Forest Service Road near Stave Lake.

View image in full screen Images captured late Saturday night show active fire activity in Mission, B.C. City of Mission

The Mission Fire Department is working in conjunction with wildfire crews to fight the fire.

Officials said the blaze was first reported as an abandoned campfire and is suspected to be person-caused.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

