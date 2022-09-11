SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Five-hectare wildfire sparks at Stave Lake in Mission, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 1:49 pm
Firefighters are battling a new fire that ignited Saturday night in Mission, B.C. View image in full screen
Firefighters are battling a new fire that ignited Saturday night in Mission, B.C. City of Mission

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a new wildfire that sparked in Mission, B.C., Saturday night.

The five-hectare wildfire is burning around 20 kilometers up the Florence Lake Forest Service Road near Stave Lake.

Images captured late Saturday night show active fire activity in Mission, B.C. View image in full screen
Images captured late Saturday night show active fire activity in Mission, B.C. City of Mission

Read more: Flood Falls Trail wildfire in Hope, B.C. balloons to 450 hectares, shuts down Highway 1

The Mission Fire Department is working in conjunction with wildfire crews to fight the fire.

Officials said the blaze was first reported as an abandoned campfire and is suspected to be person-caused.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

