Fire

Flood Falls Trail wildfire in Hope, B.C. balloons to 450 hectares, shuts down Highway 1

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 1:03 pm
The wildfire burning in Hope, B.C., has now grown to more than 450 hectares.
The wildfire burning in Hope, B.C., has now grown to more than 450 hectares. Global News

The wildfire burning out of control in Hope, B.C., has now grown to 458 hectares as of Sunday morning.

It is a large expansion from the 271 hectares reported late Saturday night.

According to BC Wildfire Service officials, the fire has grown due to “hot, dry conditions and gusty winds.”

The service is warning that increased fire behaviour is expected on Sunday, as well.

Read more: Flood Falls Trail wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 271 hectares, evacuation alerts expanded

The wildfire has shut down a portion of Highway 1 in Hope, with a full eastbound closure.

All eastbound traffic is being detoured to Highway 9 and Highway 7. DriveBC said its next update will be around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Drivers that are passing the fire are being urged to drive slow with caution and pay attention to signage along roadways.

Read more: Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for people east of Highway 1 in Laidlaw and the FVRD Area B.

The alert was issued due to the “potential danger to life, safety and health,” according to the District of Hope.

The alert applies to the properties highlighted in yellow in the image below.

A new evacuation alert was issued for the Flood Falls Trail wildfire in Hope, B.C.
A new evacuation alert was issued for the Flood Falls Trail wildfire in Hope, B.C. FVRG

Although the fire has shut down a portion of Highway 1, officials are saying “critical infrastructure or homes” are being threatened.

Currently, there are 54 firefighters and six helicopters battling the growing fire.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire burning near Hope, BC grows to 65 hectares overnight' Wildfire burning near Hope, BC grows to 65 hectares overnight
