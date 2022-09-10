Menu

Fire

More evacuation orders issued for wildfire near Hudson’s Hope, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 5:40 pm
Battleship Mountain fire Sept. 10. View image in full screen
Battleship Mountain fire Sept. 10. BC Wildfire Service

More evacuation orders were issued by the Peace River Regional District for the Battleship Mountain wildfire, which is burning around 50 kilometres west of Hudson’s Hope.

The order has been issued for the following areas within Electoral Area E:

  • All of Twelve Mile Rd., Josef Rd., Dunlevy Rd., Eagle Heights Dr. and Aspen Ridge Dr.
  • North shore of Williston Lake
  • Table Creek south to Dowling Creek (8 km west of the WAC Bennett Dam, 40 km Johnson FSR)
  • Southwest following Dowling Creek to the intersection of McAllister Creek
  • West to approximately 10 km West of Peck Creek
  • North to Williston Lake
Evacuation Alert issued on Sept. 10, for areas within Electoral Area E, due to the Battleship Mountain wildfire. View image in full screen
Evacuation Alert issued on Sept. 10, for areas within Electoral Area E, due to the Battleship Mountain wildfire. Peace River Regional District

The order was issued Saturday afternoon, “due to immediate danger to life and safety caused by a wildfire,” said the district. Residents are urged to leave the area immediately under this evacuation order.

Wildfire prompts evacuation order near Hudson's Hope, B.C.

BC Wildfire reports the Battleship Mountain wildfire to be 17,410 hectares in size and still burning out of control. Crews were onsite Friday evening, to monitor fire behavior.

Over the last couple of days, BCWS conducted planned ignitions on the south flank of the fire near Carbon Creek in an effort to slow the aggressive fire growth that was being driven by wind and extremely dry conditions.

The District of Hudson’s Hope has also declared a State of Local Emergency and issued an evacuation order and alert for the municipality due to the wildfire.

The fire is listed as lightning-caused at this time.

