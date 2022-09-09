Extended wildfire season keeping fire crews busy in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Despite a below-average wildfire season in B.C. so far according to the province’s forests minister, Katrine Conroy, September has kept wildfire crews in the Okanagan busier than usual for this time of year.

“The temperatures that we’re seeing are typically a little bit above average right now,” explained Melanie Bibeau, with BC Wildfire Service.

The Jack Creek wildfire burning near Peachland, B.C., in the Trepanier valley grew to 7.3 hectares, and as of Friday afternoon, it’s now being classified as held. Nearby residents along Maxwell Road have since been taken off of evacuation alert.

“That indicates that we don’t anticipate further spread beyond the existing or pre-determined boundary,” said Bibeau.

Story continues below advertisement

“For resources on this fire today we have 15 personnel with helicopters available to support throughout the day.”

Another wildfire, likely caused by lightning was detected late Thursday afternoon above Bear Creek Provincial Park across the lake from Kelowna. The blaze grew to about 0.1 hectares in size and has been classified as under control.

“So, meaning that the fire has received sufficient fire suppression action to ensure that there is no further spread,” described Bibeau.

“We currently have a four-person initial attack crew and one response officer on this fire today.”

Meanwhile, evacuation alerts in Eastgate and Manning Park are still in effect due to the out-of-control Heather Lake Wildfire, situated on the Canada/U.S. border. The 7,000-hectare fire is expected to be very active over the weekend due to high winds and dry conditions.

“For Saturday and Sunday, some of the things we’re looking at is reduced visibility here due to the change in winds, so that could make driving along Highway 3 effected with visibility,” said Paula Walbauer, with BCWS.

Story continues below advertisement

Although daytime highs are above the average for this time of year, some parts of the Okanagan are expected to see single-digit overnight lows Friday night, which is a positive sign for active wildfires.

“We are seeing the benefits to fall which is those shortening daylight hours and those overnight recoveries that come with that,” described Bibeau.