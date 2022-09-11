Evacuation orders expand for Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Peace River Regional District has expanded evacuation orders for areas surrounding the Battleship Mountain fire burning near Hudson’s Hope, B.C., as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The order has been issued for the following areas within Electoral Area B and E:

Following the eastern boundary of Butler Ridge Provincial Park from the District of Hudson’s Hope Boundary to the Northern tip, proceeding east until a point intersection at Farrell Creek

South following Farrell Creek to a point where the Farrell Creek meets the Peace River, due West following the Peace River to the District of Hudson’s Hope boundary

East of Johnson Creek forestry service road at 40 km, north following Dowling Creek to the District of Hudson’s Hope boundary

South along the Hudson’s Hope boundary to a point where it intersects Coalbed Creek, and southwest to a point of intersection with Pete Lake, continuing southwest to a point of intersection with Moberly Lake forestry service road

West following Moberly River to a point including Stubley Creek heading in a north-westerly direction to the boundary of Klin-Se-Za Addition Provincial Park

North along the easterly boundary of the Klin-Se-Za Addition Provincial Park, to a point intersecting Dowling Creek and north following Dowling Creek to the Johnson FSR 40 km

All of Twelve Mile Rd. from the District of Hudson’s Hope Boundary west, including Josef Rd., Dunlevy Rd., Eagle Heights Dr. and Aspen Ridge Dr.

All areas south and east of Butler Ridge Park Boundary

North shore of Williston Lake

Table Creek south to Dowling Creek (8 km west of the WAC Bennett Dam, 40 km Johnson FSR)

Southwest following Dowling Creek to the intersection of McAllister Creek

West to approximately 10 km west of Peck Creek

North to Williston Lake

View image in full screen Evacuation order expanded for areas around Battleship Mountain wildfire. (Sept. 11, 2022). Peace River Regional District

Residents are advised to check in at the North Peace Arena located at 9805-96 Avenue Fort St. John for emergency support services. Any residents who have already made their own accommodations are to call 250-794-3310 to check in with emergency support services.

Highway 29 is closed, as reported by DriveBC, in Hudson’s Hope due to the evacuation order. The highway is available for southbound evacuation.

In a video update Sunday morning, BC Wildfire Deputy Operations Chief Dan Houser said conditions at the Battleship Mountain fire are very dry, creating challenges for crews.

The wildfire is said to be displaying aggressive fire behaviour burning along steep terrain.

Crews are attempting to complete planned ignitions to slow the spread of the fire. However, due to significant growth and aggressive fire behaviour, BCWS is unable to complete aerial ignitions until it is safe to do so.

The fire has grown to 24,000 hectares, compared to its size of 17,410 hectares on Saturday.

In this video, #BCWildfire Deputy Operations Chief, Dan Houser explains the challenges crews face on the Battleship Mountain wildfire & Emergency Operation’s Centre Director, Bob Norton gives an update from the Emergency Operations Centre in #HudsonsHope to residents in the area pic.twitter.com/EkoFd0e3uA — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 11, 2022

