Man shot in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning: police

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the heart of Toronto’s downtown on Sunday morning.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of University Avenue and Adelaide Street West for reports of a shooting at around 5:20 a.m.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Read more: Man walks into Toronto hospital with serious gunshot wound: police
Read More
Neither police nor paramedics could confirm the man’s age.
Trending Stories
Adelaide Street was closed between University Avenue and Simcoe Street following the incident while police investigated. It has since re-opened.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments