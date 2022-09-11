Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 9:25 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the heart of Toronto’s downtown on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of University Avenue and Adelaide Street West for reports of a shooting at around 5:20 a.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Read more: Man walks into Toronto hospital with serious gunshot wound: police

Neither police nor paramedics could confirm the man’s age.

Trending Stories

Adelaide Street was closed between University Avenue and Simcoe Street following the incident while police investigated. It has since re-opened.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto shooting tagdowntown toronto tagAdelaide Street tagSimcoe Street tagUniversity Avenue tagdownown toronto shooting taguniversity adelaide shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers