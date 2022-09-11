Man shot in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the heart of Toronto’s downtown on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of University Avenue and Adelaide Street West for reports of a shooting at around 5:20 a.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Neither police nor paramedics could confirm the man’s age.

Adelaide Street was closed between University Avenue and Simcoe Street following the incident while police investigated. It has since re-opened.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING:

University Av + Adelaide St W

5:20am

– Police are on scene

– Man located with gunshot wound to abdomen

– He has been transported to hospital

– Adelaide is closed from University to Simcoe

– Anyone w/info, contact police 416-808-5200 or 416-808-2222#GO1766117

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 11, 2022