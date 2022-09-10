Menu

Comments

Crime

Man walks into Toronto hospital with serious gunshot wound: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 12:15 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after someone walked into a Toronto hospital with a serious gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a call at around 1:29 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue for reports of a shooting-related injury.

According to officers, a person took themselves to hospital and arrived with a gunshot wound. The injuries were serious, police said.

Toronto police did not release the victim’s age or gender.

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact at 416-808-2222.

