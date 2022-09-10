Man walks into Toronto hospital with serious gunshot wound: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after someone walked into a Toronto hospital with a serious gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a call at around 1:29 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue for reports of a shooting-related injury.

According to officers, a person took themselves to hospital and arrived with a gunshot wound. The injuries were serious, police said.

Toronto police did not release the victim’s age or gender.

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact at 416-808-2222.

