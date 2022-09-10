Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man with life-threatening injuries after overnight shooting in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 9:46 am
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West for reports someone had been shot.

The tweet was published at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Read more: Man charged in connection with drive-by shooting in Toronto that injured 5, say police

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, officers said. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics via an emergency run.

Trending Stories

Police said the firearm was recovered — the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto shooting tagTPS tagSheppard Avenue tagKelle Street tagkeele sheppard shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers