Man with life-threatening injuries after overnight shooting in Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West for reports someone had been shot.

The tweet was published at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, officers said. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics via an emergency run.

Police said the firearm was recovered — the investigation is ongoing.

