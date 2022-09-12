5 songs you must hear this week: 12 September 2022

This week’s list starts with Bjork. You’ve been warned.

1. Bjork, Atopos

Forssora (Coalition)

Recommended If You Like: Whatever Bjork is on

There is only one Bjork. She has the unique ability to turn the sounds in her head into something we can all hear. Case in point is this first single from her tenth album. Using a dancey(?) beat created by Gabber Modus Operandi, an experimental duo out of Indonesia, the song is both apocalyptic (the dissonance) and optimistic (the lyrics) at the same time. Listen to this one a few times. It takes a bit to sink in. And when it does…

2. Fionn, All Good

Single (604 Records)

Recommended If You Like: Twin sister duos that aren’t Tegan and Sara

In the beginning, Fionn (Alanna and Brianne Finn-Morris, twin sisters from White Rock south of Vancouver) described themselves as “folk-pop inspired by Celtic roots.” This song, though, presents them as slick alt-pop with this insanely catchy radio-ready single. Honestly? I thought I was listening to something from the UK.

3. Mountain Head, Automatic

Single (Independent)

RIYL: Origin stories

The story goes that the Hannah Brothers (est. somewhere in Ontario) wandered through the wilderness of Canada before they came across an interesting mountain. “Let’s climb it,” they said. At the top, they found a shaman who blew their minds with some karmic knowledge that changed the way they saw the universe. Descending the mountain, they began to channel the spirits of Johnny Cash, Billy Gibbons, and er, Flavor Flav. Okay. I’ll bite.

4. Gorillaz, New Gold

Cracker Island (Warner Parlophone)

RIYL: Animation domination

Yep, we’re already talking about albums scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2023. The record will feature a number of guests including Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, and Beck. They got Tame Impala and Bootie Brown to appear on this first single, lending a hazy sort of psychedelic feel to everything.

5. Limblifter, Haystack Rock

Little Payne (We Are Busy Body Records)

RIYL: CanRock

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Limblifter—seven years, as a matter of fact. The pandemic drove the project with sessions at singer Ryan Dahle’s studio in Vancouver and follow-up writing sessions at a cottage on one of the Gulf Islands off the coast of BC. The saxophone parts are courtesy David Bowie’s last sax player. The album will be here on October 31.