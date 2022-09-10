Menu

Traffic

Southbound Deerfoot Trail closed following fatal motorcycle collision

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 1:03 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police say they are investigating the theft of about 300 memorial plaques from a cemetery in the city's northwest.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police say they are investigating the theft of about 300 memorial plaques from a cemetery in the city's northwest.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH

One male motorcyclist is dead following a collision on Deerfoot Trail on Saturday morning.

Calgary Police Service told Global News that the collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on the Calf Robe Bridge. Two motorcycles were involved.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after being struck by vehicle on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

There are no injury reports yet for the other driver.

Southbound Deerfoot Trail is currently shut down, according to CPS.

More to come…

Calgary Traffic tagMotorcycle Crash tagDeerfoot Trail tagMotorcycle Accident tagCalgary road closures tagmotorcycle death tagCalf Robe Bridge tagMotorcyclist dies tag

