Southbound Deerfoot Trail closed following fatal motorcycle collision

One male motorcyclist is dead following a collision on Deerfoot Trail on Saturday morning.
Calgary Police Service told Global News that the collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on the Calf Robe Bridge. Two motorcycles were involved.
There are no injury reports yet for the other driver.
Southbound Deerfoot Trail is currently shut down, according to CPS.
More to come…
