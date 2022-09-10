Menu

Canada

2 dead in Harvest Hills house fire, Calgary Fire Department says

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 8:19 am
Photo of a fire truck View image in full screen
At approximately 01:20 am on Sept. 10, 2022 the Calgary Fire Department responded to Harvest Oak Close in the northeast community of Harvest Hills for a structure fire. Craig Momney/ Global News

Two adults died in a house fire in Harvest Hill on Saturday, according to a press release published by the City of Calgary.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department responded to the fire in  Harvest Oak Close in the northeast community of Harvest Hills and located two adults in the building.

After firefighters brought them outside, both adults were immediately determined to be dead.

One adult and two children also live in the residence and were able to escape uninjured, the press release reads.

“Damage from the fire was confined to the garage with minor smoke damage in the rest of the occupancy,” the City of Calgary states. “Adjacent units were immediately evacuated as a precaution, with residents quickly reoccupying their homes.”

The fire department and Calgary police arson specialists are investigating the cause of the fire.

During the investigation, the street within the Harvest Oak Close complex is closed to traffic.

— More to come.

