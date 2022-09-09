Appointments now available for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Appointments are now available for booking for those who are eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

People can now begin booking an appointment starting Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. through the online booking tool, according to Manitoba health.

The bivalent vaccine has been developed to provide protection against two variants of COVID-19: the original version of the virus and the Omicron variant.

Manitoba received its first shipment of 27,650 doses of vaccine Friday and will begin filling orders and shipping the vaccine to locations across the province as quickly as possible.

A second shipment of 77,600 doses will be delivered from the federal government during the week of Sept. 12.

Initial eligibility criteria for this vaccine include:

adults aged 65 or older

Indigenous people aged 18 or older, regardless of where they live

individuals aged 18 or older with higher-risk medical conditions, including people who are immunocompromised due to a health condition or medication and those who are pregnant

health-care workers aged 18 or older, including fire/paramedic first responders

residents of personal care homes and other congregate living facilities including assisted living, group homes, shelters and correctional facilities

The province expects to be able to expand eligibility for the bivalent vaccine to all Manitobans aged 18 and older in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, as of Sept. 12, anyone aged 12 and older can receive a booster of the original vaccine if they choose but it is recommended that all adults wait for access to the bivalent vaccine.

Additionally, walk-in vaccinations will no longer be available at RBC Convention Centre after Sept. 10. The last day of operations at the convention centre will be Sept. 17.

The vaccine clinic in Winnipeg will transition to 1680 Notre Dame Ave., with the first appointments available Sept. 20. Walk-ins will not be available at this location.

The province also recommends that Manitobans keep a supply of rapid antigen tests at home.

Furthermore, the EngageMB survey to gather Manitobans’ perspectives on the bivalent vaccine closes Friday.

