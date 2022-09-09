Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police searching for lost cell phone in relation to Pat Stay homicide

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Renowned artists say Pat Stay’s death a loss to hip-hop community' Renowned artists say Pat Stay’s death a loss to hip-hop community
Tributes are pouring in from around the world for a Nova Scotia rap battler who was killed over the weekend. Pat Stay died after being stabbed in downtown Halifax early Sunday. The 36-year-old was well known in the hip hop scene with many renowned artists – including Eminem -- recognizing the loss to the community. Alicia Draus reports.

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a cell phone in relation to the investigation into the homicide of battle rapper Pat Stay.

Stay, 36, died following a stabbing in the 1600 block of Lower Water Street in downtown Halifax in the early hours of Sept. 4. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Read more: Tributes pour in for rapper Pat Stay, who was killed in a Halifax stabbing

In a release, HRP said they are looking to locate a cellphone that may have been found in the area of Prince and Lower Water Streets after the homicide.

“Anyone with information on Patrick’s murder, the cellphone or video or pictures from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020,” the release said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Pat Stay died following a stabbing in downtown Halifax on Sept. 4. View image in full screen
Pat Stay died following a stabbing in downtown Halifax on Sept. 4. Pat Stay/Instagram

Family, friends and the music community have been paying tribute to Stay since his death.

GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his family called Stay an “an honourable man who was on his way to a bright future.”

Among the many people honouring him was rapper Eminem, who said he was “one of the best battlers of all time” on Twitter.

Fellow Canadian artist Drake called Stay “one of my fav rappers ever” in a tribute on Instagram.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagHalifax Regional Police taghalifax police tagHomicide Investigation tagPat Stay tagpat stay homicide tagpat stay homicide investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers