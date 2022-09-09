Halifax police searching for lost cell phone in relation to Pat Stay homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a cell phone in relation to the investigation into the homicide of battle rapper Pat Stay.

Stay, 36, died following a stabbing in the 1600 block of Lower Water Street in downtown Halifax in the early hours of Sept. 4. His death has been ruled a homicide.

In a release, HRP said they are looking to locate a cellphone that may have been found in the area of Prince and Lower Water Streets after the homicide.

“Anyone with information on Patrick’s murder, the cellphone or video or pictures from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020,” the release said.

View image in full screen Pat Stay died following a stabbing in downtown Halifax on Sept. 4. Pat Stay/Instagram

Family, friends and the music community have been paying tribute to Stay since his death.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his family called Stay an “an honourable man who was on his way to a bright future.”

Among the many people honouring him was rapper Eminem, who said he was “one of the best battlers of all time” on Twitter.

Fellow Canadian artist Drake called Stay “one of my fav rappers ever” in a tribute on Instagram.