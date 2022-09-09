Ministry of Health reworking seizure-care plan in B.C. schools amid serious parental concerns

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. parents of children who experience seizure disorders say they fear they can’t send their kids back to class, having been told school staff will no longer be able to administer life-saving medication.

Seven-year-old Noah Peppin is starting Grade 2 in South Surrey. Typically, it’s a reason to celebrate, except his mother says his health and safety are at risk after his school advised her that staff will no longer administer rescue medication for his seizures.

“It makes me sick to send my son to school,” said Stephanie Vazquez, Noah’s mother. “Our society is not inclusive at all.”

Another parent of a 10-year-old student also said she has been notified by school staff that the school will not be providing medication.

“If my son has a seizure and it goes on for an extended period of time, he can suffer from oxygen deprivation which can lead to significant deficits and even death,” said Meghan Lacoste.

Kevin Falcon, B.C. Liberal Leader, has previously called upon the province to offer parents an explanation.

“I think we have to act in the best interest of the children,” Falcon said.

He said that if a child has a seizure, someone should look after the child immediately, rather than wait for a parent or guardian to come to the school to administer the medication.

“I think the government needs to explain why they’re doing this to families.”

Almost 24 hours after Global News inquired about the issue, the Ministry of Health issued a statement.

“We understand and empathize with the stresses many families face at the start of a new school year,” Ministry of Health staff said in an email.

“We recognize the confusion and frustration amongst some families, but can confirm we will be communicating with parents about important positive change in the coming week. For the 2022/23 school year, we are finalizing a plan that will support the training of non-medical school staff to deliver seizure care, including if appropriate delivering medication, should a child experience a seizure while at school. ”

As for details, none were provided. Parents were told to expect more information soon.

The BC Epilepsy Society also issued a statement regarding the issue, Friday.

“We have received complaints from many concerned families that Midazolam training and administration is ‘on hold’ for all children in the province, even children who regularly receive Midazolam as a rescue intervention for their seizures,” said Deirdre Syms, the society’s executive director.

“Because this hold has had the consequence of children not being able to attend school, and parents not being able to report to work, we strongly urge all parties to finalize the changes, or have an interim plan in place while this administrative process continues so that all children may return safely to school and parents to work.”

