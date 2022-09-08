Epileptic medication prohibited at Langley school, parents say

Send this page to someone via email

A battle is brewing over how schools handle students with “seizure disorders.”

The parents of a Fort Langley Elementary student said school staff are no longer permitted to administer their son’s life-saving medication if he has a seizure.

Henry 10, loves school but his parents are now terrified of sending him. They’ve just been told there are new rules for staff when it comes to kids with seizure disorders.

“At school, I was informed that we were no longer allowed to have his medication there and that the staff would no longer be allowed to administer the medication in any way,” said Meghan Lacoste, Henry’s mother.

Henry’s family received a letter from Fort Langley Elementary school.

“The district is advising families to understand there is an increased risk under this procedural change, as staff are not permitted to administer rescue intervention medication in the event your child has a seizure while at school,” the letter states.

Kevin Falcon, BC Liberal Leader, called on the province to offer parents an explanation.

“I think we have to act in the best interest of the children,” Falcon said.

He said that if a child has a seizure, someone should look after the child immediately, rather than wait for a parent or guardian to come to the school to administer the medication.

“I think the government needs to explain why they’re doing this to families.”

Henry’s mother said she’s especially worried because these days, ambulance waits can be extensive.

“If my son has a seizure and it goes on for an extended period of time, he can suffer from oxygen deprivation, which can lead to significant deficits and even death,” Lacoste said.

Global News has reached out to the health and education ministries for comment.

