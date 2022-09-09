Menu

Crime

Guelph police seek driver involved in hit-and-run collision with pedestrian

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 9, 2022 1:05 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police crest. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

An investigation is underway into a hit-and-run in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service were called to the intersection of Clair Road and Gosling Gardens on Thursday around 8 a.m.

They say a 65-year-old man from Guelph was crossing Clair Road when he was struck and knocked down by a left-turning vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle stopped briefly but then fled the scene.

Guelph police investigate possible hit and run involving vehicle, bicycle

They say the victim suffered minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

Investigators say they are looking for a dark-coloured sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.\

