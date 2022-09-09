Guelph police seek driver involved in hit-and-run collision with pedestrian

An investigation is underway into a hit-and-run in Guelph.
Guelph Police Service were called to the intersection of Clair Road and Gosling Gardens on Thursday around 8 a.m.
They say a 65-year-old man from Guelph was crossing Clair Road when he was struck and knocked down by a left-turning vehicle.
Investigators say the vehicle stopped briefly but then fled the scene.
Read more: Guelph police investigate possible hit and run involving vehicle, bicycle
They say the victim suffered minor injuries but did not need medical attention.
Investigators say they are looking for a dark-coloured sedan, possibly a Hyundai.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.\
Comments