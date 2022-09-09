Guelph police seek driver involved in hit-and-run collision with pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into a hit-and-run in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service were called to the intersection of Clair Road and Gosling Gardens on Thursday around 8 a.m.

They say a 65-year-old man from Guelph was crossing Clair Road when he was struck and knocked down by a left-turning vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle stopped briefly but then fled the scene.

They say the victim suffered minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

Investigators say they are looking for a dark-coloured sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.\

