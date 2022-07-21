Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police investigate possible hit and run involving vehicle, bicycle

Investigators say a teen riding a bike was reportedly struck by a grey Volkswagen in the Edinburgh Road and Municipal Street area on June 23rd.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 21, 2022 3:53 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police in Guelph, Ont., are investigating a possible hit and run collision last month involving a cyclist.

On June 23, at around 10:30 p.m., police say a teenaged boy was riding his bike in the area of Edinburgh Road and Municipal Street when he was struck by what is believed to be a grey Volkswagen.

The car failed to stop and was last seen northbound on Edinburgh Road.

READ MORE: Guelph police say cyclist injured, charged after crash into vehicle at intersection

Trending Stories

Police say the cyclist was not injured, however, his bike did sustain some damage.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian seriously injured after Toronto hit-and-run' Pedestrian seriously injured after Toronto hit-and-run
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagCollision tagGuelph tagHit and Run tagGuelph News tagVehicle tagBicycle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers