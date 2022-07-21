Guelph police investigate possible hit and run involving vehicle, bicycle

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., are investigating a possible hit and run collision last month involving a cyclist.

On June 23, at around 10:30 p.m., police say a teenaged boy was riding his bike in the area of Edinburgh Road and Municipal Street when he was struck by what is believed to be a grey Volkswagen.

The car failed to stop and was last seen northbound on Edinburgh Road.

Police say the cyclist was not injured, however, his bike did sustain some damage.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers.

