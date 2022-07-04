Menu

Traffic

Guelph police say cyclist injured, charged after crash into vehicle at intersection

Investigators say the cyclist was going south at a high speed, ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle that had stopped at the intersection.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 11:31 am
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A cyclist from Guelph, Ont., is recovering in hospital after a crash with two motor vehicles.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Wyndham Street South and Wellington Street Sunday afternoon around 4:20.

Investigators with Guelph police say a cyclist was going south on Wyndham at a high speed, ran a red light at the intersection, and crashed into a vehicle that had stopped at the intersection.

Read more: Helmet ‘likely prevented’ serious injury, death in cyclist crash with car, Guelph police say

The cyclist was ejected, sending both him and the bicycle into the air after striking the stationary vehicle, then both he and the bicycle were struck by another vehicle when it landed.

A 61-year-old man was taken to local hospital before being transported to a Hamilton trauma centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have charged him with failing to stop at a red light.

 

