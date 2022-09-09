Wildfire sparks overnight near Highway 1 in Hope, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A new wildfire has ignited overnight close to Highway 1 in Hope, B.C. near the Flood Falls Trail area.

Authorities in Hope are aware of the wildfire and have said the fire was not threatening any properties as of 2 a.m. Friday.

“Hope Fire (Department) is currently aware of a very visible wildfire south of Highway 1 in the Flood area on the mountainside,” the department said, in a Facebook post around 2 a.m.

“It is inaccessible at this time and is being monitored overnight. It poses no risk to properties at this time and will be responded to in the daylight for safety.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Story continues below advertisement

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service’s wildfire dashboard, the fire is an estimated 0.01 hectares and is suspected to have been started by people.

On the DriveBC alert map, there is no reported interruption for drivers passing by on Highway 1, as of 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Wildfire Service for more information.

More to come.