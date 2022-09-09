SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire sparks overnight near Highway 1 in Hope, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 10:42 am
A wildfire has been spotted by drivers early Friday morning, close to Highway 1 in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
A wildfire has been spotted by drivers early Friday morning, close to Highway 1 in Hope, B.C. BCWS

A new wildfire has ignited overnight close to Highway 1 in Hope, B.C. near the Flood Falls Trail area.

Authorities in Hope are aware of the wildfire and have said the fire was not threatening any properties as of 2 a.m. Friday.

“Hope Fire (Department) is currently aware of a very visible wildfire south of Highway 1 in the Flood area on the mountainside,” the department said, in a Facebook post around 2 a.m.

“It is inaccessible at this time and is being monitored overnight. It poses no risk to properties at this time and will be responded to in the daylight for safety.”

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service’s wildfire dashboard, the fire is an estimated 0.01 hectares and is suspected to have been started by people.

On the DriveBC alert map, there is no reported interruption for drivers passing by on Highway 1, as of 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Wildfire Service for more information.

More to come.

Wildfire tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagHighway 1 tagFraser Valley tagdrivebc tagHope BC taghighway 1 wildfire tagHope fire tagwildfire in Hope tag

