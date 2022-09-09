Unemployment rate jumped up to 5.4% in August: Statistics Canada

Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 5.4 per cent in August, according to Statistics Canada.
The latest Labour Force Survey data showed the country shed 40,000 jobs last month.
Average hourly wages in August were up 5.4 per cent compared with a year ago.
The unemployment rate in July was 4.9 per cent, the lowest on record with comparable data going back to 1976.
This marks the first time Canada’s unemployment rate has risen in seven months, marking some initial relief for the country’s tight labour market.
— with files from the Canadian Press
