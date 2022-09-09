Menu

Economy

Unemployment rate jumped up to 5.4% in August: Statistics Canada

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 7:45 am
Click to play video: 'Business News: Lots of vacancies in Canada’s job market' Business News: Lots of vacancies in Canada’s job market
WATCH: Business News: Lots of vacancies in Canada's job market – Aug 28, 2022

Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 5.4 per cent in August, according to Statistics Canada.

The latest Labour Force Survey data showed the country shed 40,000 jobs last month.

Average hourly wages in August were up 5.4 per cent compared with a year ago.

The unemployment rate in July was 4.9 per cent, the lowest on record with comparable data going back to 1976.

This marks the first time Canada’s unemployment rate has risen in seven months, marking some initial relief for the country’s tight labour market.

More to come.

— with files from the Canadian Press

