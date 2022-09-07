Menu

Economy

Bank of Canada expected to announce another key interest rate hike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 6:31 am
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada expected to hike interest rates this week' Bank of Canada expected to hike interest rates this week
WATCH: Bank of Canada expected to hike interest rates this week

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce it will be raising its key interest rate Wednesday, making it the fifth consecutive increase this year.

Some Canadian banks are expecting the Bank of Canada to increase its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing it to 3.25 per cent.

Read more: Not all Canadians feel the pain of interest rate hikes. Here’s why that might change

The rate hikes will feed into other lending rates, making it more expensive for Canadians and businesses to borrow money.

The Bank of Canada, along with central banks around the world, has been raising interest rates in an effort to cool sky-high inflation.

Canada’s year-over-year inflation rate was 7.6 per cent in July, well above the central bank’s two per cent target.

As well as hot inflation, the rate decision comes as the Canadian economy remains in relatively good shape and the unemployment rate is at historic lows. However, economists widely expect an economic slowdown is on the horizon.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Remortgaging during soaring interest rates' Consumer Matters: Remortgaging during soaring interest rates
Consumer Matters: Remortgaging during soaring interest rates

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
